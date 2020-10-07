Latvia industrial production falls in August

Latviaʼs industrial production fell for the second straight month in August, data from the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) showed earlier this week.

On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a calendar adjusted 3% in August, after a 0.1% decline in the previous month. Manufacturing output declined 1.5% annually in August.

Production in mining and quarrying output grew 1.8%, while those of electricity and gas supply declined 11.7%.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial output went down 0.4% in August, following a 0.8% decline in July.