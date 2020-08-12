Latvia consumer prices rise in July

Regional Today

Latviaʼs consumer prices rose for the first time in four months in July, figures from the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) showed on Monday.

Image by Stephen Finn/Shutterstock.com

Consumer prices increased 0.5% year-on-year in July, after a 0.7% fall in June.

Prices of goods remained unchanged annually in July and that of services increased by 1.6%.

This annual growth was driven by the rise in prices of food and non-alcohol beverages, recreation and culture, health care, and restaurants and hotel services.

Health care costs grew by 3% in July.

Prices for food, and restaurants, hotels rose by 2.8%, each. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.2% in July.