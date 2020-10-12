Latvia consumer prices fall for second month in September

Latviaʼs consumer prices fell for the second straight month in September, figures from the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices decreased 0.3% year-on-year in September, following a 0.2% fall in August. Prices of goods fell 1.1%, while that of services increased 1.7%. Prices for transport and housing declined by 4.3%, each, yearly in September.

Meanwhile, prices for restaurants, hotels grew 2.4% and those of health gained 2.6%. Prices for education and food rose by 2.2%, each. On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in September, after a 0.1% rise in August.