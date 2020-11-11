Latvia consumer prices fall again in October

Latviaʼs consumer prices declined for the third month in a row in October, figures from the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) showed on Monday. Consumer prices decreased 0.7% year-on-year in October, following a 0.3% fall in September.

Photo by Oleksiichik / Shutterstock.com

Prices of goods fell 1.6%, while that of services increased 1.5%. Prices for transport and housing declined by 5.5% and 4.8%, respectively, in September.

Meanwhile, prices for recreation and culture grew 2.5% and those of health gained 2.7%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in October.