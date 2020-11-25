Kosovoʼs trade gap shrinks in October

Regional Today

Kosovoʼs trade deficit decreased by 5.5% year-on-year to EUR 267 million (USD 317 million) in October, as exports increased more than imports, the countryʼs statistical office said.

Exports rose by 57% on the year to EUR 50.6 million in the month under review, whereas imports edged up by an annual 1% to EUR 317.6 million.

Kosovoʼs main export destinations in October were Albania, Germany, and Switzerland.