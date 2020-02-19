Kosovo’s harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP), measuring inflation in the eurozone, increased by 1.5% year-on-year in January, after adding 2% in December, the Kosovo Agency of Statistics (KAS) said in a statement.

Photo by noppawan09/Shutterstock.com

Annual prices increased the most for medical care (3.8%), clothing and footwear (1.9%) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.8%). Cost for transport added 2%, while different goods and services went up by 3.5%.

On a monthly comparison basis, HICP edged up 0.8% in January, after adding 0.6% in December, KAS said.