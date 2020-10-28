Kosovo trade gap shrinks in September

remember me
Kosovoʼs trade deficit decreased by 4.5% year-on-year to EUR 245.5 million (USD 290 million) in September, as exports increased while imports declined, the countryʼs statistical office said.
Exports rose by 8.6% yr/yr to EUR 41.7 million in September, while imports fell 2.8% to EUR 287.2 million. Kosovoʼs main export destinations in September were Albania, Germany and North Macedonia.
