Kosovo trade gap shrinks in September

Regional Today

Kosovoʼs trade deficit decreased by 4.5% year-on-year to EUR 245.5 million (USD 290 million) in September, as exports increased while imports declined, the countryʼs statistical office said.

Image by Pixabay

Exports rose by 8.6% yr/yr to EUR 41.7 million in September, while imports fell 2.8% to EUR 287.2 million. Kosovoʼs main export destinations in September were Albania, Germany and North Macedonia.