Kosovo CPI falls for 4th month

Regional Today

Consumer prices in Kosovo dropped 0.2% year-on-year in October, following a 0.4% fall in the prior month, according to figures from the Kosovo Agency of Statistics (KAS).

It was the fourth consecutive month of decreases in consumer prices. Costs fall further for transport by 8% and went down for clothing & footwear by 0.5%.

Additionally, prices decreased also for furnishings and recreation & culture, 0.5% respectively. On the other hand, prices rose for food & non-alcoholic beverages by 1.9%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices were up 0.2%, after falling 0.1% in the previous month.