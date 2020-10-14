Kosovo CPI falls for 3rd month

Regional Today

Consumer prices in Kosovo decreased 0.4% year-on-year in September, following a 0.5% drop in August, figures released by the Pristina-based Kosovo Agency of Statistics (KAS) show.

It was the third consecutive month of falls in consumer prices, as cost continued to drop for; transport by 7.1% (the same as in August); furniture & household goods fell by 1% (vs -0.4%); clothing & footwear by 0.8% (vs -0.2%) and recreation & culture by 0.7% (vs -1.5%).

On the other hand, prices rose for housing & utilities by 0.1% (vs -0.4%) and increased further for food & non-alcoholic beverages by 0.9% (vs 0.8%).

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went down 0.1%, after increasing 0.1% in August.