Kosovo consumer prices fall in February

Kosovo’s harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) increased by 1% year-on-year in February, after adding 1.5% in January, the Kosovo Agency of Statistics (KAS) says.
Prices slowed mostly for food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.3% vs 1.8% in January); transport (0.9% vs 2%); furnishings (2% vs 2.2%) and miscellaneous goods and services (3.4% vs 3.5%).
In addition, costs fell for housing utilities by 0.3%, clothing and footwear went down by 3.1% and prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco also decreased by 0.7%.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2%, after increasing 0.8% in the previous month, KAS said on March 10.
