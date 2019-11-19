Kellogg invests EUR 110 mln in Pringles Factory expansion in Poland

BBJ

Kellogg Company has announced that construction has commenced on a new manufacturing line at its Pringles Factory in Kutno in the Łódź Special Economic Zone, one of the fastest developing economic areas in Poland.

Kellogg Company is expanding its Pringles in the Łódź Special Economic Zone in Poland. Photo by Robson90/Shutterstock.com

According to the company, the EUR 110 million investment will help meet growing demand for Pringles across Europe; the new manufacturing line will be completed and active by May 2021.

Kellogg built the original factory in Poland to produce Special K in 2008; Pringles have been produced there since 2014.

This is the fourth manufacturing line at the Kutno plant and this new line will be housed in a 21,000 sqm building. Using the latest food production technology, this high-speed line will see capacity at the factory increase by 34% to produce approximately 60,000 tonnes of Pringles per year, Kellogg Company says.