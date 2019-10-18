Japanese group to invest EUR 125 mln in Romanian bearing plant

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Japanese group JTEKT is to invest EUR 125 million in expanding production at its bearing factory, Koyo Romania, located in Teleorman, southern Romania.
The factory will become a supplier for the Toyota plant in the Czech Republic, according to Romania-inisder.
Koyo Romania is currently the largest company in Teleorman County, with a turnover of EUR 77.7 million in 2018 and almost 1,500 employees, according to business paper Ziarul Financiar.
scroll for moreall times CET
DVM group
WING
Skanska Property Hungary
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben