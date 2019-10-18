Your cart

Japanese group to invest EUR 125 mln in Romanian bearing plant

 BBJ
 Friday, October 18, 2019, 08:02

Japanese group JTEKT is to invest EUR 125 million in expanding production at its bearing factory, Koyo Romania, located in Teleorman, southern Romania.

The factory will become a supplier for the Toyota plant in the Czech Republic, according to Romania-inisder.

Koyo Romania is currently the largest company in Teleorman County, with a turnover of EUR 77.7 million in 2018 and almost 1,500 employees, according to business paper Ziarul Financiar. 

 

 

