Japanese group to invest EUR 125 mln in Romanian bearing plant

BBJ

Japanese group JTEKT is to invest EUR 125 million in expanding production at its bearing factory, Koyo Romania, located in Teleorman, southern Romania.

The factory will become a supplier for the Toyota plant in the Czech Republic, according to Romania-inisder.

Koyo Romania is currently the largest company in Teleorman County, with a turnover of EUR 77.7 million in 2018 and almost 1,500 employees, according to business paper Ziarul Financiar.