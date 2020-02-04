The Italian company Progetti, which produces footwear, is to build an industrial complex in the Industrial Zone in Sombor, a city and the administrative center of the West Bačka District in the autonomous province of Vojvodina, north Serbia.

On an area of 64,284 square meters, in the northwestern part of the industrial zone, Progetti will raise a management building, five footwear production facilities, a storage facility, an auditorium, a kindergarten for employees’ children, a business apartment building and two guardhouses, reported news portal eKapija.

Vojvodina has a large ethnic Hungaian population, with Sombor about 35 km from the border with Hungary.