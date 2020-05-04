Italian investor pours EUR 10 mln into new production facilities in Sebes, Romania

BBJ

Romanian bathroom furniture manufacturer Savini Due, which has a factory in Sebes, in central Romania, has contracted a loan of RON 24 million (EUR 5 million) from local bank BRD – Groupe Société Générale, Romania-insider reports.

The BRD – Groupe Société Générale HQ in Bucharest, Romania. Photo by Gabriel Petrescu / Shutterstock.com

The company will use the money to finance the automation of production and the construction of two new halls, to increase exports and domestic sales, business paper Ziarul Financiar reported.

The investment in the two new production halls is RON 48 million, and the company will cover half of the costs from its Italian investors.

Savini Due, one of the largest bathroom furniture manufacturers in Europe, was established in 2003, Romania-insider adds.