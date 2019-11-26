remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
According to Europe’s largest startup fund, Atomic, Croatia is the 20th largest nation in terms of received investments in startups in Continental Europe, Zagreb-based daily business newspaper Poslovni Dnevnik (Business Daily) writes.
Investments in Croatian startups this year will reach a record USD 120 million, Atomic said in its annual review of "The State of European Tech 2019" Poslovni Dnevnik says, as cited by news portal Total Croatia.
scroll for moreall times CET
LeitnerLeitner
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben