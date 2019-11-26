Your cart

According to Europe’s largest startup fund, Atomic, Croatia is the 20th largest nation in terms of received investments in startups in Continental Europe, Zagreb-based daily business newspaper Poslovni Dnevnik (Business Daily) writes.

Investments in Croatian startups this year will reach a record USD 120 million, Atomic said in its annual review of "The State of European Tech 2019" Poslovni Dnevnik says, as cited by news portal Total Croatia. 

 

 

