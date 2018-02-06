International Hospitality Awards to announce best hotels in Europe

BBJ

The Gala Awards Ceremony of the International Hospitality Awards 2017 will be held on February 18 at the InterСontinental Kyiv Hotel in Kiev, Ukraine. The best hotels in Central and Eastern Europe will be honored at the Gala Dinner.

The event will bring together hoteliers, representatives of the hospitality industry, diplomats, journalists and many other experts in the field from Ukraine and other countries, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Among the 2017 International Hospitality Awards nominees were 315 hotels from 21 countries of Central and Eastern Europe: Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia, Slovakia, Moldova, Ukraine, Austria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Macedonia, Slovenia, Greece, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The 28 winners in different nominations will be selected out of 101 hotels that reached the final.

The nominees were proportionally assessed on the basis of the professional opinion of Jury Members (50%) and consumers’ rating in the international online booking systems Booking.com (25%) and TrustYou.com (25%). Thus, not only the opinion of the Jury Members will influence the results, but also guests’ impressions, notes the press release.

Official Auditor of the International Hospitality Awards is the international auditing company Deloitte.

The Mission of the Awards is not only to award the best hotels, but also the development of a professional and competitive hospitality industry through promoting the achievements of local hotels and resorts. The Awards assist in the development of the quality of hotels’ services and stimulate the growth of competitiveness in the hospitality industry of local markets as well as abroad, says the press release.

The Awards are hosted by the HOTELIERO Club. More about the prize and gala can be read on the official website.