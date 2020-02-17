In 2019, there were 6,384 insolvent companies in Romania, 22% less compared to the level registered in the previous year, according to latest study by Coface Romania, Romania Journal reports.

The data also indicate a gradual decrease of insolvent companies with revenues over EUR 500,000 (medium and large companies). The latter reached 444 companies during 2019, below the average of 550 over the last three years.

This evolution was also reflected in the decrease of financial losses of only RON 4.6 billion (EUR 959.5 million) in 2019, half of the average for the last three years, Romania Journal says.