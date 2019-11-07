Innogy signs 10-year Polish PPA with brewer Asahi

BBJ

German renewables firm Innogy SE says it has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Polish beer producer Kompania Piwowarska SA to offload the output of its Nowy Staw wind farm near Gdańsk in Poland and secure its extension, without revealing financial terms.

Photo by Blue Planet Studio/Shutterstock

Kompania Piwowarska, owned by Asahi Breweries Europe Group, operates three breweries in Poland and will procure the electricity for them in phases from 2020 to 2029, according to Oslo-headquartered energy analysis site Montel News.

Innogy said on November 5 that, in the first year of the contract, it will supply 30 GWh per year from 73 MW of Nowy Staw’s present capacity. This amount of electricity will cover around 40% of the breweriesʼ power needs.

The annual supply will increase to 80 GWh starting in 2021, when Innogy plans to bring online an 11 MW extension to Nowy Staw, Montel News added.