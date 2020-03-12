Your cart

Innogy breaks ground on 47.5-MW Polish wind farm

 Thursday, March 12, 2020, 10:27

Germany’s innogy SE said on March 10 it has launched construction of a 47.5-megawatt (MW) wind farm in Poland’s West Pomerania province. 

The Dolice wind park, as it is named, will be powered by 19 of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s SG 2.5-114 turbines and is planned to be switched on at the end of this year.

Innogy will be building the power plant together with the 33-MW Zukowice wind park in Lower Silesia, spending EUR 101 million (USD 114.7 mln) on the two projects.

Innogy already has eight operational wind farms in Poland, with a combined capacity exceeding 240-MW, the company said.

 

 

