Infinum, Porsche Digital invest EUR 10 mln in JV in Croatia

BBJ

Croatian IT company Infinum, together with Porsche Digital, a subsidiary of German Porsche, is launching the Porsche Digital Croatia company for software design and development, artificial intelligence, and machine learning in what will be a EUR 10 million joint venture, the state-owned Croatian News Agency (HINA) reports.

According to Tomislav Car, one of Infinumʼs founders and president of its management board, the company will start operating at the end of September in the capital Zagreb.

In the next three years, it plans to employ 100 experts who will develop and design software, AI and products and services that advance the digital ecosystem, HINA says.