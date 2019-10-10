IKEA to open first store in Slovenia in 2020

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
IKEA will start building its first store in Slovenia in October with construction expected to be completed in about 12 months, the Swedish furniture retailer said on Tuesday, international news wie Reuters reports.
IKEA, one of the world’s largest furniture retailers, said it would invest EUR 90 million in the Ljubljana store that would employ about 300 people.
Slovenia is something of a late start for IKEA; it already operates stores in neighboring Austria, Croatia, Hungary and Italy.
scroll for moreall times CET
DVM group
WING
Skanska Property Hungary
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben