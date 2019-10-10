IKEA to open first store in Slovenia in 2020

BBJ

IKEA will start building its first store in Slovenia in October with construction expected to be completed in about 12 months, the Swedish furniture retailer said on Tuesday, international news wie Reuters reports.

IKEA, one of the world’s largest furniture retailers, said it would invest EUR 90 million in the Ljubljana store that would employ about 300 people.

Slovenia is something of a late start for IKEA; it already operates stores in neighboring Austria, Croatia, Hungary and Italy.