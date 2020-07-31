Hygiene provisions planned ahead of Czech school year starting Sept

Regional Today

The next school year is due to begin in the Czech Republic on the usual date, September 1. This time, however, special hygiene provisions will be in place to counter the spread of COVID-19, the Minister of Education Robert Plaga says.

Photo by Pencil case / Shutterstock.com

Plaga said schools would follow a new national “traffic light” system under which the coronavirus risk is assessed in different parts of the country on the basis of several factors. The minister said all pupils would attend school from the start of September.

Classes will not be split up into smaller groups to combat the virus, but hand sanitizers will be used and classrooms will be aired more often.

If there is an outbreak of pandemic coronavirus at a school, it will proceed on the basis of instructions from local hygiene officials. The latter will also rule on whether facemasks should be worn, Czech Radio said on July 28.