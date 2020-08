Hungary has most deaths from preventable diseases in EU

Nicholas Pongratz

According to recently released data from Eurostat, Hungary had the highest number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants among those under 75 in terms of preventable deaths and diseases.

Photo by Eurostat

Among preventable diseases, the most common among those under 75 are heart disease, alcohol problems, poisoning/overdose, vascular disease, and chronic lung disease.

Of these diseases, lung cancer had the highest mortality rate in the EU in 2017, leading in 20 of the 27 Member States.

Closely following Hungary at the top of the list was Latvia, then Romania and Lithuania.