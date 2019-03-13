Hungarian, Serbian partners build raspberry processing plant

MTI – Econews

The cornerstone of a raspberry processing plant being built by Hungarian and Serbian business partners was laid on Tuesday in Arilje, a town in southwest Serbia famous for its raspberry plantations, state news wire MTI reported.

Image: MP-Studio/Shutterstock.com



The construction is supported with grant money from a EUR 30 million fund established by the government of Hungary to boost investments by Hungarian companies in Serbia, said Levente Magyar, state secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Branislav Nedimović, Serbiaʼs agriculture minister, said the plant will have capacity to process 12 tonnes of berries an hour. In addition to raspberries, it will process blackberries, cherries, plums and peaches, he added.

The idea for the plant was the product of a joint Hungarian-Serbian cabinet meeting in 2016. The two countriesʼ prime ministers agreed at the time to expand Hungaryʼs economic development program beyond Vojvodina, the region in northern Serbia with a large ethnic Hungarian population.