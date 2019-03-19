Hungarian business opportunities presented in Italy

BBJ

The Italian Chamber of Commerce for Hungary (CCIU) is holding an event today, March 19, entitled "Focus Hungary," in cooperation with business association Confindustria Macerata, and in collaboration with the Hungarian Embassy in Italy and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Pest County.

(Image: Wikimedia Commons)

The event in Macerata, central Italy, presents the advantages of conducting business in Hungary, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Hungary is a country still little known by Italian economic operators, it adds, yet boasts the most favorable taxation in Europe, significant economic growth, and important state contributions to attract investment.

The event features speeches by several important figures, such as Gianluca Pesarini, president of Confindustria Macerata; Ádám Zoltán Kovács, Ambassador of Hungary to Italy; CCIU President Francesco Maria Mari; Zoltán Vereczkey, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Pest County; Péter Király, head of the Department for International Relations of the Hungarian Ministry of Agriculture; and Marco Sisti, head of the Multinational Clients Desk at CIB Bank.

The previous such event, "Focus Hungary in Milan," was held on November 30, 2018, at the Palazzo dei Giureconsulti in Milan, arousing great interest from Italian entrepreneurs, according to the press release. The workshop in Macerata will be the first in a series of events that the CCIU will organize in Italy during 2019.