Housing deficit still present in Poland, but decreases, report

BBJ

Although the housing stock in Poland is rising, a deficit still exists, according to Deputy Development Minister Marek Niedużak, Polish Press Agency (PAP) reports.

The ministry’s "Report on the State of Housing", presented on March 5, indicates that the housing deficit has decreased by approximately 256,000 over the past four years, PAP says.

According to the ministry, at the end of 2019, there was a deficit of 641,000 dwellings, which still means that around 1.7 million people were not able to live in their own place.

The report also showed, however, that the result of 4.9 newly built apartments per 1,000 residents of Poland, was the fifth-best in 2018 (tied with Estonia) among 22 EU countries.

The countries with better results were Finland (7.7), Austria (7.4), France (6.9) and Sweden (5.2), PAP notes.