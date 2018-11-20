Holodomor monument inaugurated in Szeged

A monument by Uzhhorod artists Bogdan Korzh and Mihailo Korotko, remembering the victims of the Holodomor, the man-made Ukrainian famine of 1932-33, has been inaugurated on Dóm tér in Szeged, according to a press release on official Hungarian government website kormany.hu.

Levente Magyar, László Kiss-Rigó and Liubov Nepop (at front, left to right), pictured at the ceremony (photo: MTI/Tibor Rosta).



Speaking at the event, Levente Magyar, state secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, said that Ukraine has survived even more trials than Hungarians in recent decades. He noted that the battles of the Eastern Front in World War I, the Russian Civil War, Stalinʼs terror in the 1930s and ʼ40s, World War II, and the resistance in Western Ukraine until the 1950s, have all ravaged the country.

"From the trials of history, the Holodomor stands out as the attempt of the Soviet regime to break the Ukrainian people," Magyar recalled. "It is no accident that Stalinʼs terror singled out Ukrainians as enemy number one, as the Ukrainian people are proud and freedom-loving, representing a danger to the Soviet Union."

Liubov Nepop, Ukraineʼs Ambassador to Hungary, emphasized that Ukraine has always stood close to Hungary, which was one of the first nations to recognize the stateʼs independence, then declaring the Holodomor a genocide. The diplomat added that Hungary stands steadfast with Ukraine in the battle against Russian aggression.

László Kiss-Rigó, bishop of Szeged-Csanád, noted that the grassy area around Szeged Cathedral has become the Park of Christian Solidarity in recent years. The first monument there remembers the victims of the 1956 Revolution, the next the Polish double tragedy of Katyn, another the Armenian Genocide, another the members of the Jewish community of Szeged who fell victim to the Holocaust, and last yearʼs work in memory of those who died in Soviet gulags.