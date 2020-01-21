The euro area annual inflation rate was 1.3% in December 2019, up from 1% in November, according to figures released by Eurostat on January 17. A year earlier, the rate was 1.5%. European Union annual inflation was 1.6% in December 2019, up from 1.3% in November. A year earlier, the rate was 1.6%.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Portugal (0.4%), Italy (0.5%) and Cyprus (0.7%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (4.1%), Romania (4%), the Czech Republic and Slovakia (both 3.2%).

Compared with November, annual inflation fell in two member states, remained stable in three and rose in 23.

In December, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+0.8 percentage points), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (+0.38%), non-energy industrial goods (+0.12%) and energy (+0.02%), Eurostat said.