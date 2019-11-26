remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Bosnia’s TBG BH, a unit of Germany’s HeidelbergCement, said it has opened a new plant that will manufacture high-quality concrete to serve the needs of the infrastructure construction industry.
The new plant, located in the southern city of Mostar (129 km southwest of Sarajevo) strengthens TBG BH’s position on the concrete manufacturing market in Bosnia, the company said in a statement without disclosing the value of the investment.
Kakanj-based TBG BH already has two concrete plants in the capital Sarajevo, two in Zenica, central Bosnia, and one each in the northeastern town of Lukavac and Banja Luka, in the country’s north, local news agency SeeNews says.
scroll for moreall times CET
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben