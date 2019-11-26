Your cart

Bosnia’s TBG BH, a unit of Germany’s HeidelbergCement, said it has opened a new plant that will manufacture high-quality concrete to serve the needs of the infrastructure construction industry.

Photo by BigAlBaloo/Shutterstock.com

The new plant, located in the southern city of Mostar (129 km southwest of Sarajevo) strengthens TBG BH’s position on the concrete manufacturing market in Bosnia, the company said in a statement without disclosing the value of the investment.

Kakanj-based TBG BH already has two concrete plants in the capital Sarajevo, two in Zenica, central Bosnia, and one each in the northeastern town of Lukavac and Banja Luka, in the country’s north, local news agency SeeNews says.

 

 

