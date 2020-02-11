About half of young people between the ages of 16 and 34 have already made plans to leave Romania, according to sociologists. Most of them are attracted by the higher wages offered by companies abroad, portal Romania-insider reports.

Photo by romeovip_md/Shutterstock.com

“We know from surveys that about half of young people between the ages of 16 and 34 have plans to go abroad, structured plans. […] The percentage of those planning to go abroad even before finishing university studies stands close to 47-48% of the total youth,” said Romanian sociologist Dumitru Sandu, director of the Center for Migration Studies, in a report with local Stiri.tvr.ro.

However, the sociologists believe that this phenomenon of migration is not irreversible. Other European countries going through the same process have managed to recover with the help of European investments for sustainable development.

A Eurostat study showed that Romania ranks first in Europe based on the number of young people living outside the country. About 600,000 Romanians between 0 and 19 years old have left the country, Romania-insider says.