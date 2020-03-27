Gov’t Aircraft brings 100,000 FFP3 respirators to Slovakia

BBJ

Slovakia received 100,000 type FFP3 respirators on March 25, Prime Minister Igor Matovič told a news conference, adding that a government plane brought them from Turkey, news agency TASR reported.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The masks are designed for nurses and doctors who are fighting novel coronavirus in the frontline.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec said that the masks were originally due to have been transported by a private company, but problems with customs clearance occurred, TASR addsed.