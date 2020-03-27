Gov’t Aircraft brings 100,000 FFP3 respirators to Slovakia

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Slovakia received 100,000 type FFP3 respirators on March 25, Prime Minister Igor Matovič told a news conference, adding that a government plane brought them from Turkey, news agency TASR reported.
The masks are designed for nurses and doctors who are fighting novel coronavirus in the frontline.
Interior Minister Roman Mikulec said that the masks were originally due to have been transported by a private company, but problems with customs clearance occurred, TASR addsed.
scroll for moreall times CET
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben