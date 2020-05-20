Gorenje in talks to lease out, sell factory in Serbia’s Zaječar

BBJ

Slovenian white goods manufacturer Gorenje, controlled by China’s Hisense Group, plans to close its sanitary equipment factory in Zaječar, eastern Serbia and is in talks for the lease-out or sale of the production facility, Serbian media reported as cited by news portal SeeNews.

Photo by OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

The factory has been operating with significant losses for a long time and the management of Gorenje is intensively negotiating with two potential partners who would rent or buy the production capacities and re-employ its workers, Serbian News Agency Tanjug quoted the director of the factory, Vlado Krebs, as saying.

Gorenje started the production of sanitary equipment under the Gorenje Home brand in Zaječar (244 km southeast of Belgrade) in 2011 after it acquired the factory of local sector player Porcelan.