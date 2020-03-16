Germany’s MAN may move truck production to Poland, Handelsblatt

BBJ

German truck manufacturer MAN plans to cut jobs amid financial woes and may decide to move some of its production to Poland, according to press reports.

Photo by Roman Korotkov/Shutterstock.com

Around 6,000 of the company’s 36,000 jobs are at risk, German business daily Handelsblatt has reported as cited by dw.com and Polish Radio.

MAN is said to be considering shutting down its plant in Steyr, Austria, the German paper said. It added that production of small- and medium-sized trucks could be transferred from Austria to Germany and Poland, according to Polish Radio.