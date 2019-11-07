Germany’s E.K.H. Plauen breaks ground on factory in Serbia

BBJ

Germanyʼs E.K.H. Plauen has started construction of a EUR 3 million factory to produce garbage container wheels in Zrenjanin, in northern Serbia, the city government said.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The factory will start production next August, the Zrenjanin city government said in a statement, as reported by independent business news and market intelligence outlet SeeNews.

E.K.H. Plauen is making the investment through its fully-owned Serbian subsidiary GPK Zrenjanin. The company wants to supply the European market from Zrenjanin, Klaus Paul, the owner of E.K.H. Plauen, said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Thanks to the links between Serbia and Russia, we will try to tap that market as well,” he added.

In addition to garbage container wheels, E.K.H. Plauen also produces axles for waste containers, as well as fire-proof steel refuse bins, SeeNews noted.