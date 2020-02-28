German Neuraxpharm reinforces presence in Poland

BBJ

Neuraxpharm Group, a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, has announced the acquisition of Glenmark’s CNS product portfolio in Poland.

Following the transaction, the Glenmark CNS commercial team in Poland will join Neuraxpharm Polska’s existing sales and marketing organization to create a strong player in the Polish CNS market, Neuraxpharm said in a press release.

Glenmark’s established portfolio of 20 proprietary CNS products in Poland comprise both prescription medicines and Consumer Healthcare products. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.