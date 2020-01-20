Poland’s state-owned Industrial Development Agency (ARP) has signed a letter of intent with U.S. giant General Electric on investment in the area of renewable energy, Radio Poland reports.

Polish wind farm. Photo by Shaiith/Shutterstock.com

The partnership aims at boosting Poland’s competence in energy generation from renewables, with a premium put on developing the country’s offshore wind farms and photovoltaic projects, ARP said in a press release on Friday.

Poland gives a special focus to offshore energy where investments are estimated at PLN 100 billion (USD 26.15 bln), according to the country’s Development Ministry, Radio Poland said.