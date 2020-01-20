remember me
Poland’s state-owned Industrial Development Agency (ARP) has signed a letter of intent with U.S. giant General Electric on investment in the area of renewable energy, Radio Poland reports.
The partnership aims at boosting Poland’s competence in energy generation from renewables, with a premium put on developing the country’s offshore wind farms and photovoltaic projects, ARP said in a press release on Friday.
Poland gives a special focus to offshore energy where investments are estimated at PLN 100 billion (USD 26.15 bln), according to the country’s Development Ministry, Radio Poland said.
