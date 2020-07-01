Your cart

Former Slovak PM Pellegrini setting up new party

 BBJ
 Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 08:30

Former Slovak prime minister Peter Pellegrini, who left SMER-SD last week, is setting up a new party to be called Voice-Social Democracy, local news agency TASR reports, citing an announcement on the Interior Ministry’s website on June 29. 

File photo: Peter Pellegrini, then Prime Minister of Slovakia, during a press conference in Latvia on November 29, 2019. Photo by Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock.com

Voice-Social Democracy’s preparatory committee has notified the Interior Ministry that it’s begun collecting the signatures necessary to register the party officially.

According to Pellegrini, speaking later at a press conference, the party should be the “voice of social democracy”, which should be returned to the people and regain the potential to become part of a government.

“The party that we’re now presenting needs to combine experience, expertise and professionalism,” stated Pellegrini. He added that a dose of youthful energy is also needed, and he presented 15 “young faces” from “throughout Slovakia joining our ranks”. At least 10,000 signatures are required to register a new party, TASR says.

 

 

