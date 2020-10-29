Foreign visitor arrivals in Bulgaria drops 56.2% in September

Regional Today

The continuing impact of the COVID-19 crisis saw the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria in September amount to 56.2% less than a year earlier, the countryʼs statistics institute (NSI) said, according to a report by Sofia Globe.

That there were 563,719 foreign visitor arrivals in Bulgaria in September, NSI said. However, more than half of these – 303,175 – were in the "other" category, which includes reasons such as transiting through the country.

Just 196,003 were for holidays, while 65,541 were business trips, the NSI said. The institute said that the number of arrivals for holidays was 67.3% lower than in September 2019.