Fitch Ratings agency on Friday upgraded Lithuania’s sovereign credit rating to "A" from "A-" and assigned a stable outlook, citing as key drivers behind the upgrade the economy’s resilience to the slowdown in its main trading partners, lowering debt.
Standard & Poor’s credit rating for Lithuania stands at "A" with a stable outlook. Moody’s credit rating for Lithuania was last set at "A3" with a positive outlook. DBRS’s credit rating for Lithuania is "A" with a positive outlook.
