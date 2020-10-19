FDI into Serbia totals EUR 1.9 bln in first nine months of 2020

remember me
The inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Serbia totaled EUR 1.9 billion (USD 2.2 billion) in the first nine months of 2020, Finance Minister Siniša Mali said, according to a report by eKapija.
The inflow of FDI into Serbia rose 9% year-on-year to EUR 3.8 billion in 2019, the countryʼs central bank said earlier this year.
