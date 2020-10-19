FDI into Serbia totals EUR 1.9 bln in first nine months of 2020

Nicholas Pongratz

The inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Serbia totaled EUR 1.9 billion (USD 2.2 billion) in the first nine months of 2020, Finance Minister Siniša Mali said, according to a report by eKapija.

Graphic by dizain/Shutterstock.com

The inflow of FDI into Serbia rose 9% year-on-year to EUR 3.8 billion in 2019, the countryʼs central bank said earlier this year.