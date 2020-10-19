Your cart

FDI into Serbia totals EUR 1.9 bln in first nine months of 2020

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Monday, October 19, 2020, 16:30

The inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Serbia totaled EUR 1.9 billion (USD 2.2 billion) in the first nine months of 2020, Finance Minister Siniša Mali said, according to a report by eKapija.

Graphic by dizain/Shutterstock.com

The inflow of FDI into Serbia rose 9% year-on-year to EUR 3.8 billion in 2019, the countryʼs central bank said earlier this year. 

 

 

