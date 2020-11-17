FDI into Romania plummets in Jan-Sept, c/a deficit widens in Sept

Regional Today

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Romania plummeted by 56.6% year-on-year in January-September, to EUR 1.940 million, the central bank said on Friday.

Photo by Albert Zoltan / Shutterstock.com

FDI into Romania edged up by 0.6% year-on-year in 2019, to EUR 5.296 billion. In a separate statement the bank said that Romaniaʼs current account deficit widened to EUR 1.438 bln in September from EUR 843 million in the corresponding month of the previous year.

The goods and services gap rose to EUR 866 million from EUR 503 million a year earlier and the primary income shortfall went up to EUR 662 million from EUR 442 million. Also, the secondary income surplus narrowed to EUR 89 million from EUR 102 million.