FDI into N. Macedonia fall 37% in Jan-Sept

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into North Macedonia totaled EUR 119.5 million (USD 143.2 million) in the first nine months of 2020, compared to a net inflow of EUR 188.7 million in the same period last year, central bank data show.
In the third quarter alone, the total FDI in the country registered a net-outflow of EUR 5.4 million, compared to EUR 94 million in the third quarter of 2019.
