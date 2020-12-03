FDI into N. Macedonia fall 37% in Jan-Sept

Regional Today

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into North Macedonia totaled EUR 119.5 million (USD 143.2 million) in the first nine months of 2020, compared to a net inflow of EUR 188.7 million in the same period last year, central bank data show.

Graphic by dizain/Shutterstock.com

In the third quarter alone, the total FDI in the country registered a net-outflow of EUR 5.4 million, compared to EUR 94 million in the third quarter of 2019.