FDI inflow into N. Macedonia more than doubles in H1

BBJ

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into North Macedonia totaled EUR 122.6 million (USD 146.2 mln) in the first half of 2020, compared to a net inflow of EUR 55.6 mln in the same period of 2019, according to data from the National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia (NBRM).

Photo by Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

The increase in FDI in the first half of 2020 is due to an increase in the net inflows based on equity by EUR 68.9 mln and reinvestment of earnings by EUR 99.8 mln.

That was partly offset by net-outflows in intercompany lending of EUR 46.1 mln, the NBRM said.