Factory producing parts for Patriot missiles built in Poland

BBJ

Polish and American companies have launched the construction of a plant in eastern Poland which will produce missile parts for a U.S. Patriot air defense system bought by Warsaw, Thefirstnews.com reports.

Illustrative photo by 3D generator / Shutterstock.com

Military Aviation Works WZL1 and American company Lockheed Martin (LM) have launched the construction of a production plant in Dęblin (110 km southest of Warsaw in eastern Poland), to produce components for missiles selected as armaments for the Polish Patriot anti-aircraft and missile system.

The new, 3,000 square meter plant is set to employ around 20 workers, Polish state news agency PAP reported. WZL1 and Lockheed Martin started cooperation in 2018 under an offset agreement signed by LM with the Polish State Treasury.