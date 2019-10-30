EU to help curb pollution from Kosovo power plant

BBJ

The Kosovo Energy Corporation (KEK) has announced that it will receive a EUR 76 million grant from the European Union’s Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA) to finance a project aimed at reducing pollution from the Kosovo B coal-fired power plant, news agency SeeNews reported.

Image illustrative (photo by Mark Higgins/Shutterstock.com)

The project foresees the replacement of the Kosovo B power plant’s electrostatic precipitator (a filtration device that removes fine particles like dust and smoke), KEK said in a Facebook post.

After the completion of the project, the Kosovo B power plant will operate in line with EU standards by 2021, the corporation said, adding that the EU office in Kosovo is in the final phase of project preparation, SeeNews reported on Monday.