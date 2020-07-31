EU OKs millions in Polish aid to firms hurt by virus

Regional Today

The European Union’s executive has cleared a further package of Polish state aid to businesses harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The European Commission, as quoted by the Polish Radio, said it “has approved a EUR 123 million (PLN 545 mln) Polish scheme to support companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak.”

The EU executive added it was giving the green light to the support under temporary state aid rules it adopted earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission said the Polish support package would take the form of “a reduction of the annual fee due for the perpetual usufruct” and “an exemption of the rent, lease or usufruct fees owed by companies that use publicly owned real estate for their business activities,” Polish Radio quoted the EC as saying.