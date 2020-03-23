EU leaders to hold video conference to discuss fight against COVID-19 next week

BBJ

The EU leaders’ summit, scheduled for March 26-27 was suspended over new coronavirus concerns, according to a statement by the EU Council on March 19.

Photo by Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

The leaders will instead hold a video conference to discuss the fight against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus , said the statement.

EU leaders come together at regular summits three times a year and make important decisions on issues about the union.

COVID-19 first emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has since spread to at least 159 countries and territories. The WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic. Italy and Spain are particularly badly hit, but the virus is present across the EU.