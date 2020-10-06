EU greenlights Polish economic aid plan for Belarus

Regional Today

EU leaders at a special summit in Brussels approved a Polish economic aid plan for Belarus that aims to support democratic changes in that country, according to a report by the Polish Press Agency.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The plan for a democratic Belarus that Poland championed has become a European policy, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a Friday press conference.

The European Council tasked the European Commission to develop the economic plan for Belarus through concrete projects and programs.

Speaking about the details of the plan, Morawiecki mentioned partnership in long-term investments in Belarus, talks regarding the introduction of visa-free traffic, a stability package for the Belarusian economy, the strengthening of energy security, and the improvement of the condition of small and medium-sized companies.