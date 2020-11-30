Estoniaʼs average gross wages up in Q3

Regional Today

Estoniaʼs average monthly gross wages and salaries were EUR 1,441 in the third quarter of 2020, up by 3.2% compared to the same period last year, Statistics Estonia (SE) said in a statement.

In the second quarter, average monthly gross wages and salaries decreased annually in almost half of the economic activities, but in the Q3, wages decreased only in trade (8.9%) and accommodation and food service activities (4.3%), according to Karina Valma, analyst at Statistics Estonia.

"These economic activities have been affected the most by the coronavirus and related restrictions," she said. The average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in information and communication, EUR 2,545.