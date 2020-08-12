Your cart

Estonia trade deficit narrows in June

 Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 16:00

Estoniaʼs trade deficit fell to EUR 11 million in June from EUR 108 million in the same month last year, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

In April, the trade deficit was EUR 86 million. Exports remained unchanged year-on-year in June, after a 25.0% decline in May.

Imports decreased 8.0% annually in June, following a 24.0% fall in the previous month.

 

 

