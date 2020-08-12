Estonia trade deficit narrows in June

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Estoniaʼs trade deficit fell to EUR 11 million in June from EUR 108 million in the same month last year, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.
In April, the trade deficit was EUR 86 million. Exports remained unchanged year-on-year in June, after a 25.0% decline in May.
Imports decreased 8.0% annually in June, following a 24.0% fall in the previous month.
scroll for moreall times CET
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben